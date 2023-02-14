- A new lawsuit could more than double the cost of the Golden Gate Bridge’s long-delayed suicide prevention net. The suit is brought by the net’s construction contractors Shimmick Construction Co. and Danny’s Construction Co., who are asking for a stunning $195 million in damages, saying they’ve had to burden the costs of design flaws, safety requirements, and the deterioration of bridge components. [Chronicle]
"There are so many iconic moments" that @TeamPelosi has had; "everyone wants to be Nancy Pelosi," says @AaronPeskin. pic.twitter.com/s4nZ5jylj8— The Frisc (@TheFrisc) February 14, 2023
- Check out former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi above, sitting in on today’s SF Board of Supervisors meeting, getting a formal commendation for her “lasting impact on hundreds of millions of Americans.” While it was merely the symbolic presentation of a framed certificate, Pelosi said she would “display it with great pride” at her Washington, D.C. office, and added, “There’s no honor that you can give me that fills me with more pride, with more joy, than stepping on the floor of the house and saying ‘I speak for the people of San Francisco.” [Examiner]
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band added a Chase Center show on December 8, as their tour added 18 more cities. Tickets go on sale next Thursday, Feb 23, but exclusively through that Ticketmaster “verified fan” bullshit set-up, so expect an anti-consumer nightmare with extravagant service fees. [Chronicle Datebook]
- Otherwise on the musical front, Noise Pop is gearing up for its 30th anniversary festival which starts Monday (running Feb. 20-26), and features headliners Yo La Tengo, Boy Harsher, Dister, and Bob Mould. [Noise Pop]
- The Angel Island Ferry will become the state’s first all-electric short-run ferry, and its conversion to all-electric power is expected to be completed next year. [NBC Bay Area]
- Cole Valley’s 21-year-old Reverie Cafe is closing permanently on Sunday, February 19. [Eater SF]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist