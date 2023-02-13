- U.S. officials are scrambling to both identify the source and nature of three objects that entered our airspace in recent days, and explain why this keeps happening. The objects, all likely surveillance devices of some kind, may or may not be Chinese in origin, and may be testing U.S. reaction and detection times. [Associated Press / New York Times]
- Authorities are looking for a 67-year-old San Leandro man, Antonio Silveira, who went missing from his home on Saturday. Silveira is described as "at risk" because he is not taking prescribed medication. [KRON4]
- A 28-year-old man was arrested following a brutal accident last week that he allegedly walked away from in Sacramento. Five people were ejected from the SUV he was driving and died, and he subsequently carjacked someone and fled the scene, police say. [KTVU]
- A Bay Area group, the Northern California Turkish American Association, packed up more than 200 boxes of supplies on Sunday to help earthquake victims in Turkey. The boxes were then shipped to Turkey, where the death toll from last Monday's earthquakes, combined with Syria, has reached 33,185. [NBC Bay Area]
- Police in Vallejo arrested someone on Saturday for allegedly shining a green laser at a CHP helicopter. [KTVU]
- Several Oakland restaurant owners tell KPIX that they are fed up with rampant crime outside and inside their businesses, and are asking the city for help. [KPIX]
- There is a new synthetic opioid now on SF streets, isotonitazene, also known as Iso, which is said to be at least 20 times more potent than fentanyl. [ABC 7]
- A 45-year-old Redwood City man, Ariel Torres, who was two months into a two-year sentence for child pornography, was allegedly killed in his prison cell by his cellmate last week, a Sacramento man serving a life sentence for killing his father. [Mercury News]
Photo: Pedro Lastra