Newly obtained surveillance video from one or two doors away from the 22nd Avenue home that exploded Thursday shows the moment of the blast and its immediate impact on nearby cars.

Video from a home security system from around 9:30 a.m. last Thursday, obtained by ABC 7 and KPIX, shows a nearby angle of the front of 1734 22nd Avenue blowing up. The explosion caused the door of a nearby parked car to swing open, and shattered glass in homes and cars many yards away.

Exclusive video of the Sunset District house explosion. @SFPD arrested Darron Price for manufacturing drugs out of his house, manslaughter (a woman died), & child endangerment. 2 kids were at school when their home exploded. Full @KPIXtv story here: https://t.co/hg6pgf3cLx pic.twitter.com/TgkrN5ZFGp — Da Lin (@DaKPIX) February 12, 2023



One person died in the explosion and subsequent fire — they have not yet been publicly identified — and one woman, said to be a home health aide, was severely injured and remained hospitalized on Sunday.

53-year-old Darron Price of San Francisco was arrested Friday on suspicion of manslaughter, drug manufacturing, and child endangerment — the latter charge relating to two children who lived in the home who were away at school at the time of the explosion.

The cause of the explosion, while still not confirmed, is said to have been related to an active narcotics manufacturing lab in the home, which involved canisters and steel drums of butane and/or propane, and perhaps other combustible substances. A police source told KPIX last week that they believed hash oil was being made in the lab, while the Chronicle reported that there was evidence of phencyclidine, otherwise known as PCP.

Two other neighboring homes have been red-tagged and are uninhabitable after the explosion.

KTVU reported that the canisters retrieved from the home by the Arson Task Force resembled "tanks used to refine cannabis products." The station confirmed with the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) that there were no licensed cannabis product manufacturers in the vicinity of the home. And the department said in a statement, "The DCC encourages people to report unlicensed cannabis operations on our website."

