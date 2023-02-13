Ah, San Francisco, a city that many love to hate - and who can blame them? After all, it's not like it's home to some of the most beautiful streets, landscapes, and architecture in the country, or anything. And while we may be known for sky high rents, we, as San Franciscans, still take a tiny bit of pride in our city and our homes. But hey, we know that this 'terrible' and 'disgusting' region is no place to find rolling hills, iconic landmarks, and the most perfect Victorian structures. No, it's a 'hellhole' without question. Why even try to tidy up, they might ask. Well, it turns out SF has some of the top house cleaning companies around - surely to make up for the otherwise lack of beauty and cleanliness. That's why we've put together this list of the 16 best maid services in the Bay Area, so you can finally get the sparkling home of your dreams with minimal effort on your part, of course, no need to thank us! Why is this list free to read?

CleanGPC

#1 of 16 Best House Cleaners in SF

★★★★★ | $$$ Website Call CleanGPC is a professional cleaning service that offers a wide range of services throughout San Francisco, the Peninsula, the East Bay, and the North Bay. Their experienced team of cleaners are highly rated, and their online reservation system makes it easy to get an instant quote and pick a start date. CleanGPC is dedicated to giving customers the best possible service, and guarantee that customers will be satisfied with the results. With CleanGPC, it couldn't be easier to get your space spotless and sparkling.

Carolina's Cleanist

#2 of 16 Top San Francisco Maid Services

★★★★★ | $$ Website Call Carolina's Cleanest House Cleaners is a top-rated cleaning service in the area. They offer an extensive range of services, from dusting and disinfecting to decluttering and janitorial services. Their team of experienced professionals guarantee 100% satisfaction with their services, which have been recognized by publications and reviews sites. Their services are also tailored to individual needs, providing one-time deep cleans, regular maintenance and office cleaning, household cleaning, office cleaning, carpet cleaning, window cleaning, and upholstery cleaning. Cleanist.co has earned a great reputation, with many customers praising their work.

Cleaning Glow

#3 of 16 Leading Home Cleaning San Francisco

★★★★★ | $$$$ Website Call Cleaning Glow is a house cleaning service based in San Francisco, California. They specialize in standard residential cleaning services, deep cleaning, recurring/maintenance services, move in/out cleaning, vacation rental/Airbnb cleaning service, and office cleaning/janitorial services. Cleaning Glow is committed to providing their customers with the highest level of service and satisfaction. They take the extra steps to ensure that their cleaners are experienced, professional, English speaking, background and reference checked, and highly rated by other customers. They also offer dedicated arrival times, easy payment options, and value creation to ensure their customers are getting the best possible service. Cleaning Glow is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a reliable cleaning service in the San Francisco area.

BerryClean

#4 of 16 Top-Notch SF House Cleaning Companies

★★★★★ | $$$$ Website Call BerryClean is a professional eco- and employee-friendly cleaning company established in 2015. They pride themselves on their attention to detail, using the highest quality tools and materials to care for homes and offices. Their mission is to provide meaningful work and opportunity for anyone with the right attitude and the willingness to work hard. This company is well known for its lasting legacy and greatest contribution to the community, as they create high quality, fairly paid jobs that provide equal opportunity to achieve the American dream. BerryClean also uses San Francisco based, plant-derived Method products and Miele vacuum cleaners with HEPA Filters geared to address dust and allergens. Truly, BerryClean is a company to be reckoned with!

Sparkling Clean Pro

#5 of 16 Best San Francisco Maid Services

★★★★★ | $$$$ Website Call Vanessa Terra Bossart is a true entrepreneur, with a passion for sustainability, and a desire to make the world a better place. Her company, Sparkling Clean, has been providing eco-friendly and green cleaning services in the Bay Area since 2005. With an experienced team of cleaners, extensive training, and a commitment to safety, Sparkling Clean has been able to make a real difference for their customers and the environment. Their attention to detail, quality service, and satisfaction guarantee have earned them high customer ratings and loyalty, and their commitment to the environment has been recognized by the global biorisk advisory council. Vanessa is a true inspiration, and Sparkling Clean is a shining example of how to make a difference.

Adriana's House Cleaning

#6 of 16 Top Home Cleaning San Francisco

★★★★★ | $$ Website Call Adriana's House Cleaning is a remarkable company that has been providing San Francisco and beyond with thorough and time-saving services since 2004. Their diverse selection of maid services is tailored to meet the needs of their clients and the attention to detail they put into each job is simply remarkable. Adriana's House Cleaning respects their clients' busy lives and provides them with a proper clean environment for personal health and peace of mind. Their services are Covid-19 compliant, insured, and environmentally responsible, making them a premier house cleaning service in the San Francisco Bay Area. Their online booking platform is easy, intuitive, and secure, allowing for a hassle-free booking experience.

Sunshine House Cleaning

#7 of 16 Leading SF House Cleaning Companies

★★★★★ | $$$ Website Call Sunshine House Cleaning is a professional cleaning company in San Francisco. They offer Eco-Green cleaning services which help to reduce the amount of pollution that is created from the cleaning process. Their focus is on providing quality services at an affordable price and they are always willing to help out their clients. They are a company that has a mission to provide residential services that are different from those provided by other cleaning companies. They are a company that is focused on providing high-quality services that are affordable. If you are looking for a professional cleaning company in San Francisco, then Sunshine House Cleaning is the perfect choice for you!

BA House Cleaning

#8 of 16 Best Home Cleaning San Francisco

★★★★★ | $$$ Website Call BA House Cleaning is a top-rated house cleaning company that has been recognized with various awards for quality, professionalism and customer service. They specialize in cleaning services of houses, offices, apartments and condominiums. The team of cleaners is professional and caring and they take great pride in their work. The cleaners are licensed and fully insured. They are punctual and dependable and they fulfill the goals of the company by taking responsibility to complete their tasks, to perform the duties required by their job and to be present for their shifts. The cleaners are highly rated on Google and other websites. They respect their clients and co-workers and they keep personal opinions of others private.

Monroy SF Cleaning Services

#9 of 16 Top SF House Cleaning Companies

★★★★★ | $$ Website Call Monroy SF Cleaning Services is a family-owned and operated cleaning company that has been providing reliable and affordable home and office cleaning services in San Francisco since 1987. They put stock in giving reasonable, dependable, and flawless home and office cleaning services, and they guarantee results. They also specialize in green cleaning, which means using cleaning methods and materials that are environmentally friendly. The Monroy team of experienced and friendly cleaners has the skills and equipment to clean any area of your home or office.

Cleanerific

#10 of 16 Leading House Cleaners in SF

★★★★★ | $$$ Website Call Cleanerific is a company that is sure to bring a sparkle to your home or office! With a 5-star rated service and a 100% satisfaction guarantee, Cleanerific is San Francisco Bay Area's most trusted cleaning service. Established in 2005, Cleanerific has been providing first-rate services to customers for over 15 years. Cleanerific is fully licensed and insured for commercial and home cleaning services, and they provide one-time, weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly services. Cleanerific doesn't require a contract or long-term commitment, and they offer honest work with no hidden fees or surprises. Their team of cleaners is carefully vetted and background checked to ensure the highest quality of service and to give customers peace of mind. Cleanerific believes in creating a trusting and reliable experience, and they understand the quality of service that San Francisco customers expect.

Soji Cleaners

#11 of 16 Top-Notch San Francisco Maid Services

★★★★★ Website Call Soji Cleaners was the first of its kind - a company that offers professional and convenient cleaning services at prices that fit into anyone’s budget. With locations throughout the country, Soji Cleaners quickly became a trusted name in the cleaning industry. Their services ranged from home cleaning to commercial cleaning, and they even offered 24 hour laundry delivery for those times when you need your laundry done in a hurry. They even went the extra mile to ensure the safety of their customers by conducting background checks on all of their cleaning and delivery workers. Not only were they reliable and efficient, but Soji Cleaners was also committed to the environment. They used only biodegradable, eco-friendly cleaning agents in their work and invested in energy saving cleaning equipment to reduce their carbon footprint.

San Francisco Green Clean

#12 of 16 Best SF House Cleaning Companies

★★★★☆ Website Call SF Green Clean is a company that puts the planet first. Founded in 2007, they have been devoted to providing the greenest, most eco-friendly dry-cleaning process in the industry. Not only do they avoid the use of packaging waste or toxic solvents, but they also offer free pickup and delivery within the seven-by-seven limits of San Francisco. Furthermore, they employ a clothes tracker that photographs, details, and closely follows each garment through the cleaning process. They also provide alterations and repair services, including button tightening, hemming, and rip and snag repair. Their gentle and safe cleaning methods are designed to protect the planet, your garbage can, your body, and your family. They also have an active presence on social media and support the Black Lives Matter movement. Customers have praised their services for being eco-friendly and offering free pickup and delivery.

MaidThis Cleaning of San Francisco

#13 of 16 Top House Cleaners in SF

★★★★☆ Website Call MaidThis is a top notch domestic referral agency that's been around since 2013 and has earned an impeccable reputation over the years. They provide a reliable, automated service that helps people in Los Angeles, Orange County, and the Bay Area to take back their time and enjoy their lives without having to worry about cleaning their homes. Their experienced cleaners are carefully screened and take pride in delivering a smooth experience. With MaidThis, you don't have to worry about the hassle of finding cleaners, paying them, or them showing up late. They also offer a 24-hour happiness guarantee, ensuring that if you're not satisfied with their service, they'll fix it right away. With over 50,000 successful matched cleanings, 140,000 hours saved, 1087 five-star reviews, and their core values of keeping it positive, owning it, delivering on promises, and constantly improving, MaidThis is a company you can trust.

More Shine House Cleaning

#14 of 16 Leading San Francisco Maid Services

★★★★☆ Website Call More Shine Cleaning Services is a Bay Area based cleaning service that has been providing top quality services to its customers for many years. The company prides itself on its professional cleaners, quality products, and affordable pricing, which are all designed to give the perfect shine to their customers' homes every time. Their services range from general office cleaning and house cleaning to deep cleaning, Airbnb and vacation home cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning, and spring or one time cleaning. Customers rave about the cleanliness of their homes and the professionalism of the cleaners, making More Shine Cleaning Services a top choice for anyone who needs a good cleaning service.

House Cleaning 4U

#15 of 16 Top-Notch Home Cleaning San Francisco

★★★★☆ Website Call House Cleaning 4U is a reputable and reliable house cleaning service in the San Francisco area that provides customers with a wide range of services, from general maid service to deep cleaning. They use their Detail-Clean Rotation System to ensure that each room in the house is thoroughly cleaned on a rotating basis. Their housekeepers are thoroughly vetted, background checked, and trained in the latest methods of cleaning. They use eco-friendly products and low-VOC cleansers to protect the environment and the people who use them. They offer free in-home cleaning estimates, as well as immediate, accurate online quotes. They are fully licensed and insured for your peace of mind. House Cleaning 4U also offers move-in and move-out cleaning services, one-time cleaning services, and green cleaning services, all tailored to meet the customer's needs. They offer discounts to recurrent customers and provide a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Their mission is to help customers save time and money while providing them with a clean and healthy home to enjoy.

Pro Housekeepers

#16 of 16 Best House Cleaners in SF

★★★★☆ Website Call Pro Housekeepers San Francisco is a five-star, Google Verified cleaning company that revolutionizes household chores and provides housekeeping services to busy San Franciscans. With their thorough vetting process and individualized training, clients can trust that their cleaning needs will be met with the utmost professionalism and quality. From vacuuming and dusting to pet hair removal and laundry, Pro Housekeepers can handle it all. Not only do they provide residential services, but their corporate and business clients across San Francisco benefit from their regular office housekeeping and can even call them in for events. Their services are even extended to rental properties, for which they offer an efficient maid service. Pro Housekeepers also offers an easy-to-use website and mobile app to make booking their services quick and convenient. With their 100% satisfaction guarantee, it's no wonder why countless people are already experiencing the Pro Housekeepers San Francisco difference for themselves.

