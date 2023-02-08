Three former Twitter executives are testifying before a House committee today over the "Twitter Files"/Hunter Biden laptop non-scandal. The Republican majority is flexing its muscle and, prompted by Elon Musk, will be hearing from Twitter's former Deputy Counsel James Baker, who is also a former FBI official, as well as former Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde and former Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth. [KPIX]

In a new report, the SFMTA says that Muni will fall off a "financial cliff" and will need to cut service in two years if new funding sources aren't secured, once federal pandemic aid funds run out. [KTVU]

Wednesday morning, just after Paul Pelosi received a standing ovation during the State of the Union address Tuesday night and President Biden called his attacker "unhinged" by the Big Lie, that accused attacker, David DePape, is due in federal court for a status hearing in the federal case against him. [NBC Bay Area]

A standing-room-only crowd gathered at Manny's in the Mission on Tuesday to watch the State of the Union, and cheer, and boo. [KPIX]

Police in Gilroy are searching for a 12-year-old boy who ran away, Cayden Mullen-Diaz, who they say "may become violent" if confronted. [KRON4]

Four people were injured Tuesday when a laptop battery caught fire onboard a United flight out of San Diego, but flight attendants were able to contain the blaze. [ABC News]

LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time career scoring record, held for 38 years by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, scoring 38,388 points in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder last night. [KABC]

Top image: Former deputy general counsel of Twitter James Baker, former chief legal officer of Twitter Vijaya Gadde, former global head of trust & safety of Twitter Yoel Roth, and former Twitter employee Anika Collier Navaroli testify during a hearing before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on February 8, 2023 in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "Protecting Speech from Government Interference and Social Media Bias, Part 1: Twitter's Role in Suppressing the Biden Laptop Story." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)