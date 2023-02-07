- The state of California rejected Oakland’s housing element plan, adding it to the list of Bay Area cities that did not get their housing plans approved in time. Oakland’s plan to build 26,000 new units was deemed inadequate by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, which said the city wasn't adding enough low-income housing to wealthy neighborhoods. [Chronicle]
- The Cliff House building, whose last restaurant moved out in 2020, has a new restaurant tenant lined up. But we don’t know who it is! The National Park Service, which owns the property, says “for reasons to do with contract privacy, we cannot release the name of the selectee. However, we expect to make an announcement in the coming months.” [SF Standard]
- Just like regular San Franciscans' vehicles, city-owned vehicles are getting hit hard with catalytic converter thefts. The thieves are targeting Toyota Priuses, which the city owns many of, and are a particular favorite among catalytic converter thieves. [Mission Local]
- Fresh off his “Blow the Whistle” performance at Sunday night’s Grammys, E-40 had a Grambling University recording studio named after him, thanks to his $100,000 donation to the school. [Examiner]
- Oakland mayor Sheng Thao said that talks between the city and the Oakland A’s over the Howard Terminal site stadium project have resumed and are “looking good,” in her appearance with London Breed at a mayor's economic forecast. [KPIX]
- San Jose-based Zoom laid off 15% of its workforce, and elsewhere is San Jose tech, eBay said it’s laying off 4% of its staff, or about 500 employees. [KRON4]
