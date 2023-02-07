- San Francisco's Roosevelt Middle School says it received some kind of threat for Tuesday, which it does not deem credible, on Facebook. The school sent a letter to parents saying it would be taking extra precautions today and student absences would be excused. [KRON4]
- Paul Pelosi has been invited as a special guest of First Lady Jill Biden to attend the State of the Union address this evening. Pelosi will join 20 other invited guests in Biden's viewing box. [Bay City News]
- Three men died of an apparent fentanyl overdose inside a home in Gilroy on Monday. [KPIX / KTVU]
- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi truck Monday night near Monterey Highway and Blossom Hill Road in San Jose. [Bay Area News Group]
- Five teenagers, ranging in age from 13 to 17, have been arrested in connection with a spree of armed robberies in Castro Valley over the weekend. [KPIX]
- The Chronicle finds that none of the $5 million allocated by the Mayor's Office has been spent to fix up any of the dozens of dilapidated SRO buildings housing many formerly homeless people in the Tenderloin and SoMa, following an investigation last year into the poor condition of the buildings. [Chronicle]
- January's rains likely did a lot to replenish shallower aquifers in the state, like in the Sacramento Valley, but in the San Joaquin Valley, where aquifers can be hundreds of feet below ground and heavily depleted or dry, it will take decades of managed work and lots of rain. [CalMatters]
- R&B singer Lyfe Jones, in town to perform at Yoshi's, became another victim of car burglary, and insanely he had left a bag in his parked car in Oakland with a computer and $120,000 worth of jewelry inside? [KTVU]
- A rare book fair/festival is in San Francisco, at the Hibernia Bank building on Market Street, with some first editions (including Harry Potter) going for hundreds of thousands of dollars. [KPIX]
Top image: Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)