For all those of you who need a themed "experience" for an excuse to drink, there's a "Taylor-themed heartbreak bar" pop-up now in the Marina which has absolutely no affiliation with Taylor Swift, her record label, or her music.

I've let my opinion be known that these pop-up "experiences" are dumb and they're taking market share away from local bars that need the revenue. But given all the headlines Taylor Swift is making today from her Grammys appearance, and the fact that her fans are spearheading a maybe productive lawsuit against Ticketmaster, perhaps it's vaguely newsworthy that somebody is trying to capitalize on her brand who is not her, here in SF.

"Bad Blood: a Taylor themed Heartbreak Bar" just launched in the annex at Westwood, the Marina's country-western-themed bar. The pop-up, from this outfit called Bucket Listers — who are also responsible for that Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up — appears to have launched simultaneously in Chicago. And pending any legal action from Taylor's team, the two pop-ups feature neon signage, framed photos of Taylor's ex-boyfriends, and a menu of themed cocktails with names like "Taylor's Version," and "1989."

$22 gets you in the door and gets you a "welcome cocktail," which appears to be the "Champagne Problems" mentioned in the KPIX segment below. Are they allowed to play Taylor Swift music? Unclear.

Also, they're serving Chicago-based Revolution Brewing Co.'s Anti-Hero IPA, listed on the menu just as "Anti-Hero."

And it wouldn't be a pop-up experience without an Instagram opportunity.

They would like you to know, in the disclaimer, "Bucket Listers, Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed by, authorized by, sponsored by, or in any way officially connected with Taylor Swift or any of her respective business entities or their affiliates or subsidiaries, including but not limited to TAS Rights Management, LLC. The name Taylor Swift as well as related names, marks, emblems, and images are registered trademarks of their respective owners."

Don't fall for it! Or, go ahead, give them your money. It's hear through the Valentine's Days season, as it were, until Feb. 26.

The drink menu is below.

Top image: Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)