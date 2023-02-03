The 25th annual SF Independent Film Festival better known as IndieFest is now rocking at the Roxie, plus online until February 12, with 95 independent films including documentaries about Moby and Negativland.

Though COVID-19 has been relentlessly canceling Bay Area events for nearly three whole years now, the SF Independent Film Festival known as IndieFest has only had to cancel screenings one year (2021), thanks to quirks in the calendar and up-and-downs in case counts. And IndieFest was still held in 2021, but was online-only, and has kept that online streaming component in place for its 2022 in-person return, and now in 2023, for its 25th annual IndieFest .

"We will continue to showcase stories and storytellers that may not find an audience without us. I feel like any of the films we are playing this year would have comfortably fit in our program year one. And vice versa.”https://t.co/pIl4DZlAF1 — SF Indie Fest (@SFIndieFest) February 1, 2023



While Opening Night already passed Thursday evening, in-person screenings continue at the Roxie through Thursday, February 9. Online screenings will remain available for streaming through Sunday, February 12. BrokeAssStuart.com has a detailed rundown of IndieFest screenings, and we'll call out a few more highlights.

The 25th @SFIndieFest is here! Checkout all the dope indies playing this week!https://t.co/7jrVrKkurE — (((BrokeAssStuart))) (@BrokeAssStuart) February 2, 2023



These include EDM rocker Moby’s directorial debut, Punk Rock Vegan Movie (February 4, trailer below), exploring the intersection of punk music and animal rights, and featuring interviews with Dave Navarro, Ian Mackaye, and HR from Bad Brains. Bay Area music lovers will also want to circle Monday’s screening of the Negativland documentary Stand by For Failure (February 6).

In terms of features, Berkeleyside is raving about the horror-comedy Poundcake (February 8, trailer below). The closing night screening is the subversive high school comedy Therapy Dogs (February 9), and the festival series Iranian Women Revolt highlights Iranian women in cinema.

And while it’s technically after the festival’s close, longtime IndieFest-ers will squeal with delight that The Anti-Valentine's Day '80s Power Ballad Sing-A-Long Show (February 14) will return to the Roxie with 80s hair-metal band videos.

The 25th annual Indiefest runs through February 9 (through February 12 online) at the Roxie Theatre. Tickets and schedule here

Image: Andrew D. via Yelp