Now in its 24th year, SF IndieFest recently announced its 2022 lineup of 42 short and 26 feature films — cinema collected from ten counties — that will show both in-person at the Roxie Theater and online from February 3rd to the 13th.

Though San Francisco's COVID case rate remains high, and recently hit a per-capita rate higher than any other county in the Bay Area, Mayor Breed has made it clear she won’t order additional public health restrictions — “I've said in the past, this is about learning to live with this virus.”

And in the case of some events, this means they are pressing forward as planned in the coming weeks.

For SF IndieFest, this means the film festival should see its 24th iteration come to the Roxie Theater (and online) for ten days starting February 3rd.

“Once again, SF IndieFest will bring the freshest new independent films from around the world to San Francisco,” reads a statement from organizers of the independent film festival. “This year’s festival includes 42 short and 26 feature films from 10 countries.”

In addition to the “virtual festival”— which can be accessed by either a pass (that gives you access to the entire festival's on-screen catalog) or tickets to individual viewings — 20 live presentations will take place at the Roxie. But to contend with the current COVID-19 surge, the theater is currently limiting attendance to 50% of its normal capacity and requires both a mask and proof of vaccination for admission; advance tickets are recommended to guarantee a seat inside the theater come showtime.

A few of this year's highlights include the festival’s centerpiece film, All My Friends Hate Me, which focuses on a birthday-party college reunion of now thirtysomethings that delves into one man’s feelings of inadequacy and paranoia; The Sleeping Negro, directed by Skinner Myers, pedestals a series of racially charged incidents that a young Black man must navigate in order to find his own humanity; Catch The Fair One promises a rollercoaster of on-screen events as Native American boxer Kaylee trains to go undercover in a sex trafficking operation to seek revenge against the men who kidnapped her sister.



To see SF IndieFest’s entire catalog, including the festival's live schedule at the Roxie Theatre and how to buy individual tickets and festival passes, visit sfindiefest2022.eventive.org; click here to search through SF IndieFest’s film guide to find and discover certain titles.

Photo: Screenshot from "All My Friends Hate Me"