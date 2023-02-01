Trouble for Another Planet Entertainment, as the SF Historic Preservation Commission just recommended landmark designation protections for the Castro Theatre’s seats, at a six-hour meeting where both “Save the Seats” and “Change the Seats” factions turned out in force.

More than a year into Another Planet Entertainment’s taking over operations of the Castro Theatre, the Berkeley-based concert promoter has failed to overcome enormous community outrage and distrust that their management would abandon film screenings and LGBTQ programming and just turn the place into a generic, cookie-cutter concert venue. The currently most contentious aspect to all this is Another Planet Entertainment (APE) moving forward with plans to remove the Castro Theatre seats, transitioning to a hybrid model where the orchestra area is standing-room for concerts, and would have temporary seats on tiers for film events. That all seems like cultural sacrilege to many longtime fans of the theater, like “John Waters, who referred to the venue as the ‘Radio City Music Hall for gay people,” according to Planning Department senior planner Alex Westhoff.

If #SavetheCastro supporter John Waters has time to write to the city, so do you! Get started here: https://t.co/YLIU7PtyCv pic.twitter.com/sQYSCdZuHM — Save the Castro Theatre (@SaveTheCastro) September 27, 2022

One obstacle SF City Hall could place in APE’s way is a landmark designation. While the Castro Theatre already has a landmark designation, that designation only applies to the Castro’s iconic neon sign and the exterior features of the Timothy Pfleuger architecture. And so on Wednesday, the SF Historic Preservation Commission considered a revised landmark designation that would extend landmark protections to the theater’s interior, and notably the seats and sloped floor, as “character defining features” of the historic structure.

And after six hours of often-angry discussion from the public, the commission voted 6-0 to recommend that landmark designation. But this is not a final determination, and the ultimate deciding vote will eventually go before the SF Board of Supervisors.

I’m in commission meeting room 400 where the Historical Preservation Commission is preparing to meet on the future of the Castro Theatre.



Save The Seats advocates are here in large numbers, and the room has reached capacity.



The meeting starts at 12:30. @KQEDnews pic.twitter.com/gliN1aRW8S — Christopher J. Beale (@realchrisjbeale) February 1, 2023

The vast majority of this meeting was nearly six hours of public comment (which featured many local notables, like Jello Biafra, DJ Bus Station John, and Donna Sachet).

“This has gone much longer than expected,” commission clerk Jonas Ionin said. “As a result, we’ve gone past our allotted time in this chamber.” The commission had to reconvene in another room elsewhere in City Hall before finishing public comment and holding the vote, because a Police Commission meeting was scheduled in their room.

APE offered new plans last week for a “motorized raked floor,” which is shown in the Instagram animation above. (It all looks very high-tech, though it may be more manual than depicted.) “This is not only the best, but the only way to keep the Castro open,” APE spokesperson David Perry told the Chronicle.

But the commission’s vote Wednesday puts this revised floor plan very much in doubt.

Not everyone was opposed to APE’s plans. Many supporters of APE’s plans were folks who feel they have a financial stake here, like nearby businesses who hope for more foot traffic, or event producers who think they can make bigger bucks at a modernized Castro Theatre. Notably, Hoodline reported last week the Frameline LGBTQ film festival endorsed APE’s remodeling plans.

This vote does not change APE’s management involvement in the theater, nor will it affect their programming in any way. Wednesday’s vote simply recommends applying landmark protections to the Castro’s interior seating arrangements. And again, this is not a final call, it’s a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors, who will make that final call on the landmark designation.

But it's certainly a sign of momentum going against Another Planet Entertainment’s plans for the Castro Theatre, and this movie probably has a few more big plot twists coming before the final curtain.

NOTE: This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Related: Tempers Flare as Castro Theatre Hosts First Public Meeting With Another Planet Entertainment [SFist]

Image: Steven Bracco, Hoodline