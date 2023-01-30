One man was killed by gunfire in SF's Potrero Hill neighborhood on Saturday night, in the same Potrero Annex complex where a fire claimed one life last week — and a barrage of bullets was later found having hit homes and vehicles.

Some sort of shootout appears to have occurred, with mutiple guns involved, in Potrero Hill on Saturday. As the SFPD explains in a release, officers responded to the 700 block of Missouri Street at 8:19 p.m. Saturday, due to a ShotSpotter alert.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers were unable to locate any shooting victims. There was, however, plenty of evidence of a significant gunfight. As Deputy Chief of Investigations Raj Vaswani said on Twitter, "Officers arrived to find casings, blood, multiple vehicles & residences hit." And the casings were of multiple calibers.

At 8:29 p.m., officers were informed by dispatch that a man had arrived at SF General suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim soon succumbed to his wounds.

The victim has not been publicly identified, but SFPD says he was a 44-year-old resident of Dublin.

This was San Francisco's fourth homicide of the year to date.

The shooting took place on the same block that a fire ravaged a building in Potrero Annex last week, taking the life of one resident who could not be quickly rescued.

Anyone with information is asked to called the SFPD anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”