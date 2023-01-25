A fire Wednesday morning in Potrero Hill has ended tragically, with one adult victim dead, and firefighters say they had significant challenges fighting the blaze.
The fire broke out before noon at 706 Missouri Street/#3 Turner Terrace — in the lower unit of a multi-unit building in the Potrero Annex housing project. The building is partly below grade, on a slope, and the fire appeared to break out in a lower-level unit.
The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.
SF Fire Department Captain Jonathan Baxter reported that during the firefight, SFFD rescue crews located and rescued one adult occupant, and that person has since succumbed to their injuries.
A little too close. Hopefully everyone is ok. Fire in Potrero Hill. pic.twitter.com/6CHEuRTVt0— Janine Corcoran (@j9corcoran) January 25, 2023
UPDATE: The 3 original victims have been located and do not require aid (they are okay). ACTIVE 1-ALARM FIRE - AVOID THE AREA https://t.co/pFYxTf5NQZ pic.twitter.com/wN7t5l2Rkk— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 25, 2023
UPDATE: ACTIVE 1-ALARM FIRE UNCONFIRMED REPORTS OF 3 RESCUED BY BYSTANDERS (SFFD HAS NO VICTIMS) https://t.co/OpBz4fba0h pic.twitter.com/bXmPBXaLDL— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 25, 2023
Three other individuals were able to self-rescue, Baxter said, and they were uninjured.
Video from the scene, seen above, shows fire trucks lined up above and behind the building, to the rear of its roof, while the fire was blazing out the other (front) side.
"San Francisco Fire was confronted with multiple challenges combatting this fire. This area is very steep with hills, very narrow streets, and lots of overhead wires," Baxter said. "This is one example of how we train and drill daily in areas like this so that when we do get a fire, we're able to access it, we're able to navigate those challenges, and able to get to the fire and extinguish it quickly."
The fire did not extend to any other structures, Baxter said. And as of 1:15 p.m., it was under control.