- The high pressure system that has kept the Bay Area balmy and dry the past week is shifting away, and an area of low pressure could mean some rain on Sunday. After that possible, light drizzle on Sunday, the low pressure system will leave a frigid night in its wake, and temps in parts of SF could dip into 30s early Monday. [Chronicle]
- There was a vigil Thursday evening in SF's Chinatown to remember the shooting victims in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park. Vigil organizer Lily Ho said that one goal of the event was to open discussion about trauma and mental health issues that are often taboo in Asian cultures. [ABC7 / KPIX]
- Maria Branyas Morera, the current oldest living person in the world who will turn 116 in March, was born in San Francisco. She's lived in Catalonia, Spain for much of her life, and she has a Twitter account! [CNN]
- A truck on fire Thursday afternoon on the 900 block of 40th Avenue in Oakland is being blamed on propane tanks that somehow caught fire. [KPIX]
- A 72-year-old man died early Friday in a residential fire at a home in Alameda. [East Bay Times]
- The Food and Drug Administration just announced draft guidelines that would allow more gay and bisexual men to donate blood, doing away with the current three-month abstinence requirement for donations from men who have sex with men. [KPIX]
- Alaska Airlines says it's been hit harder than other carriers by deep cuts in tech companies' business travel, due to the airline's focus on West Coast routes. [Bloomberg]
Photo: Kyle Smith