Gallo Winery is laying off more than 350 people, the Bored Ape company admits their NFTs have no copyrights, and the SFPD officer who shot and killed Keita O’Neil wants the case dismissed on the eve of his first hearings.

Modesto-based E. & J. Gallo Winery is laying off 355 employees, including 93 at its Hayward warehouse. The cutbacks could be a sign that layoffs are starting to extend beyond the tech industry that grew too fast during the pandemic, or it could be that alcohol brands also grew too fast during the pandemic because we were drinking so much under lockdown. [ SF Business Times ]

Attorneys for ex-SFPD officer Christopher Samayoa are motioning for his manslaughter case to be dismissed, saying former DA Chesa Boudin withheld evidence. Samayoa shot and killed unarmed Keita O'Neil in a December 2017 carjacking incident, and the motion by Samayoa's attorneys ensures that preliminary hearings will not start Friday as had been originally scheduled. [ Mission Local ]

HAAAA the creators of those Bored Ape NFTs admit the NFTs hold no copyrights, and no one actually legally "owns" theirs, even though some suckers paid millions . Yuga Labs, the parent company of the Bored Ape Yacht Club that sold the NFTs, admitted in a court filing that "Yuga Labs does not have a registered copyright, and there is therefore no imminent threat of a lawsuit for copyright infringement." [ Art News ]

A Wednesday night shooting in Nob Hill left two people injured at Polk and California Streets. [ KTVU ]

There’s a new $6.8 million pot of grants for people throwing SF festivals, events, and cultural events. [ Examiner ]

Former SFFILM executive director Noah Cowen, who took the position after two of his three successors had passed away on the job, has himself passed away from brain cancer. He was 55. [Chronicle]

