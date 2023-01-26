Rep. Adam Schiff has made it official: On Thursday he announced his candidacy for Dianne Feinstein's likely-to-be-vactated Senate seat. Schiff has the largest campaign war chest to date out of the known field of contenders, which includes Katie Porter and Barbara Lee. [New York Times]

There were headaches for commuters from the East Bay this morning after an equipment problem on the Richmond-Berryessa line. [Reddit / SFBARTAlert]

Some images have been released of surveillance footage showing the parking garage collision between an SUV, driven by an Oakland Police sergeant, and a white Mercedes that was heavily damaged in the hit-and-run, the lack of discipline for which has led to the suspension of the police chief. [NBC Bay Area]

Isolated residents of Big Sur, where rockslides have shut down Highway 1 and cutoff access for some, will be getting supplies airlifted in by helicopter today and tomorrow. [Bay Area News Group]

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Monterey Park, California on Wednesday meeting with the families of victims in Saturday's shooting. [Bay Area News Group]

Chinese company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, has just moved into new offices across from San Jose International Airport. [Mercury News]

Livermore High School's Chamber Orchestra and Symphonic Band won a competition and has been invited to play at Carnegie Hall, and they're seeking donations to fund the trip. [KTVU]

Giants legend Buster Posey is back in NorCal this week... to play golf. [Chronicle]

Top image: U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks at a press conference on committee assignments for the 118th U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) recently rejected the reappointments of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to the House Intelligence Committee and has threatened to stop Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)