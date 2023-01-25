- Half Moon Bay shooting suspect Zhao Chunli was arraigned on seven counts of murder in San Mateo County court today. If convicted, he could face the death penalty, or life without parole. [KTVU]
- Activists from the Oakland group Moms For Housing shut down an Alameda County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday and occupied the chamber in protest of a postponed vote on renter protections. The activists see that the board member majority might not be in favor of more tenant-friendly protections in the unincorporated county, including a just-cause ordinance that would prevent no-fault evictions. [Berkeleyside]
- In a brief hearing Wednesday, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy granted that media outlets should be given access to audio and video from the October 28 attack on Paul Pelosi. It's not clear when the files will be released. [Chronicle]
- The Chronicle's Heather Knight reports on a litany of complaints about city bureaucracy, and the SFPD, from a couple who bought a run-down Bernal Heights house, wanted to do a complicated addition and renovation, and can’t believe it’s taken so long to get permits; meanwhile the place attracted squatters, and they bought another home in Millbrae, and must be nice to have all that cash. [Chronicle]
- We have yet another "Waymo car froze and held up traffic" story, this time involving an "unexpected" road closure last Tuesday that the robot car encountered, and then froze in the middle of an intersection and caused a huge hassle for everyone behind it of indeterminate length. [SFGate]
- In pretty predictable fashion, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has booted Democratic Reps and fellow Californians Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff off the House Intelligence Committee, in retaliation for Republicans kicked off committees two years ago. [CNN / New York Times]
- A French bulldog that went missing in San Diego County over a year ago turned up in a car that had been abandoned in Livermore after apparently driving recklessly, and the dog has now been returned home. [Chronicle]
Photo: melon6ix/Twitter