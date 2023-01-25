Two more of the victims in Monday's Half Moon Bay shooting have been named by a family member, though not yet formally identified by the coroner. They are Jose Perez, of Oaxaca, who leaves behind a wife and four children; and his brother, Pedro Perez, who is the sole survivor being treated at Stanford Medical Center. [KTVU]

KRON4 spoke to a survivor of the 2019 Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting about her reactions to the recent mass shootings. Over three years on, Megan Bull says that incidents like this make her PTSD worse, and she feels for both survivors and victims. [KRON4]

About a dozen Bay Area chefs made the James Beard Foundation's "long list" of semifinalists for this year's award for Best Chef: California. And Che Fico Chef David Nayfeld is nominated in the Outstanding Chef category. [Eater]

A traffic stop for a suspected DUI in Pacifica over the weekend turned up a concealed knife, a "large firework," 14 grams of fentanyl in individual packages, more than 41 grams of psilocybin gummies. [KRON4]

The names of all 11 victims in Saturday's Monterey Park shooting have now been released, and they range in age from 57 to 76. [KABC]

Two siblings, Whitney Stolich, 47, of Topanga, and James Stolich, 51, of San Francisco, have been arrested on charges of attempting to murder their mother in Monterey County. [Bay Area News Group]

It turns out that Mission High School, not the more presitgious Lowell, has the highest rate of acceptance to at least one school in the UC system of any high school in San Francisco. [Chronicle]

A 4.2M earthquake struck around 2 a.m. Wednesday with an epicenter off the coast of Los Angeles, and was felt across the region along with several aftershocks. [KTLA]

Top image: FBI agents arrive at a farm where a mass shooting occurred on January 24, 2023 in Half Moon Bay, California. Seven people were killed at two separate farm locations that were only a few miles apart in Half Moon Bay on January 23. The suspect, Chunli Zhao, was taken into custody a few hours later without incident. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)