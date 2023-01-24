- Governor Gavin Newsom had a sit down with Brandon Tsay, who wrestled with and disarmed the shooter in Saturday night’s Monterey Park mass shooting, and said “This is what a hero looks like.” Tsay also gave an interview to the New York Times, saying of the shooter, “From his body language, his facial expression, his eyes, he was looking for people,” and described the gun as “How it was built and customized, I knew it wasn’t for robbing money.” [NY Times]
This is what a hero looks like.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 24, 2023
Brandon did what no one should ever have to do -- stopped a gunman at his place of work from killing countless others.
Forever grateful for your courage, Brandon. pic.twitter.com/o5RnGlPDJ5
- A new lawsuit from the Department of Justice and seven states calls for the breakup of Alphabet-owned Google into separate businesses for search and advertising. The DOJ says in their lawsuit that “One industry behemoth, Google, has corrupted legitimate competition in the ad tech industry by engaging in a systematic campaign to seize control of the wide swath of high-tech tools used by publishers, advertisers, and brokers, to facilitate digital advertising.” [SF Business Times]
- New House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has blocked East Bay Rep. Eric Swalwell and Pasadena Rep. Adam Schiff from the House Intelligence Committee. The partisan nonsense was expected, after the Dems booted Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar from their committees after those two threatened violence against their colleagues. [The Hill]
- Elon Musk was combative and defiant in testifying on his own behalf for a third day in the Tesla shareholder trial, showing contempt for the shareholder lawyer. Though in a massive Freudian slip, Musk’s own attorney Alex Spiro referred to Elon as “Your honor” while questioning him. [KRON4]
- San Francisco man David Clifford Achord, who’s pleaded guilty to raping and robbing five women, has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Grammy-winning Steve Jobs opera The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs will finally get its first Bay Area performances (September 22- October 3), as the SF Opera has announced its 2023-24 season. [Chronicle]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist