A juvenile suspect is in custody in connection with a widely covered December 3 Muni bus assault involving an elderly victim near Japantown.

The assault happened December 3 on a 38-Geary bus at the Laguna Street stop. The victim, a 79-year-old Indonesian American woman named Lisa, was on her way to work at Oracle Park when she was kicked in the stomach by the suspect as she boarded the bus, as she later told ABC 7. The suspect was getting off the bus and the attack was entirely unprovoked and senseless.

Lisa was knocked to the ground and ended up being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and the incident recalled multiple other incidents of violence against Asian American elders around the Bay Area in recent years.

In mid-December, the SFPD publicized video of the incident (seen below) in the hope of getting help identifying the suspect. And that seems to have helped, because as the Chronicle reports, within two weeks the suspect was picked up on an unrelated charge in Contra Costa County and connected back to the Muni assault.

The suspect, whose name is being withheld because he is a juvenile, was brought to the San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center on December 29, and he was booked on charges of aggravated assault and elder abuse.

Muni Attack 12/3/22 from San Francisco Police on Vimeo.

Lisa told ABC 7 after the incident that she hoped for more police presence on buses to keep people safe, and she thanked the good Samaritans who helped her that day following the attack.

