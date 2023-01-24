There were/are major BART delays Tuesday morning following a person being fatally hit by a train at Lafayette Station. The person reportedly "entered the tracks" at 6:28 a.m., and the station was subsequently closed. [NBC Bay Area / Bay Area News Group]

The person reportedly "entered the tracks" at 6:28 a.m., and the station was subsequently closed. [NBC Bay Area / Bay Area News Group] While "disgruntled employee" is the early assumption, there is still no confirmed motive for the mass shooting Monday in Half Moon Bay that claimed seven lives and severely injured another person. There is dramatic video of the shooting suspect, a local farmworker, being arrested after turning himself in. [KTVU]

There is dramatic video of the shooting suspect, a local farmworker, being arrested after turning himself in. [KTVU] There have now been 69 people killed to date in public mass shootings in this country in just the first 23 days of the year, and the New York Times discusses how gun violence is becoming normalized and increasingly a well-tried option for angry people. [New York Times]

There was a shootout between multiple individuals Monday night at an Oakland gas station in which one person died and seven others were injured. [Chronicle]

A man was hospitalized Friday with life-threatening wounds, including a possible stab wound, after an SFPD "officer saw a crowd descend on him at Seventh and Market streets." [Chronicle]

Oakland's Uptown Station, the office building in the former Sears store on Broadway, continues to be mostly vacant and seeking tenants, and primary tenant Block (the former Square) never fully moved in and continues to try subleasing its space. [SF Business Times]

The Oscar nominations were announced this morning at the annual early-morning ceremony, and Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the nominations with 11. [CNN]

Top image: In an aerial view, greenhouses are seen at a farm where a mass shooting occurred on January 24, 2023 in Half Moon Bay, California. Seven people were killed at two separate farm locations that were only a few miles apart in Half Moon Bay on Monday afternoon. The suspect, Chunli Zhao, was taken into custody a few hours later without incident. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)