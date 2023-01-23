- Twitter Inc. has officially been sued by the landlord at its headquarters property for $6.8 million in back rent. SRI Nine Market Square LLC, an affiliate of Shorenstein, says that the company still owes January rent and it used a line of credit security deposit to cover December. [Chronicle]
- There are updates in this afternoon's mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, including the arrest of a suspect. The suspect is a 67-year-old man named Zhao Chunli, and in addition to four dead, we now know of three others who were critically injured and KTVU suggests that they have also died. [ABC 7]
- A one-year-old springer spaniel named Gwen was found trapped under some heavy rocks at Ocean Beach on Sunday and rescued by SF Animal Care and Control. The dog had apparently escaped from a home in Noe Valley, and somehow become trapped, and is now home safe. [NBC Bay Area]
- The body of a 59-year-old San Rafael man was found amid storm debris in Corte Madera Creek on Sunday in Greenbrae, and he has not been publicly identified pending family notification. [KPIX]
- An Antioch man, 40-year-old Julian Chenychen, has been convicted of sexually abusing his daughter, who was admitted to the hospital on June 1, 2020 not knowing she was pregnant and she gave birth to a stillborn, full-term baby. [KRON4]
- The CDC continues to track the spread of the XBB.1.5 variant of Omicron, which is highly contagious, and it has not yet taken hold on the West Coast. [CBS News]
