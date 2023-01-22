Police said that they responded to two crashes around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Mission District, one of them a hit-and-run and one fatal, the Chronicle reported.

SFPD Officer Robert Rueca told the Chronicle that police officers were first called to the scene of a collision at 16th and Capp streets at 2:11 a.m., where an adult female pedestrian had been hit by a driver who fled in his vehicle.

She was reportedly suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a nearby hospital.

Soon after, officers were called to another incident just down the street at 16th Street and Potrero Avenue — where the driver reportedly suspected of committing the earlier hit-and-run had struck a vehicle.

Man in car dies after being hit at 16th & Potrero by suspect in car fleeing separate crash that injured woman walking near 16th & Capp, per @SFPD @SFPDMission @sfpdinvestigate. Suspect was also hurt & is in custody pic.twitter.com/vcbh6kKK8y — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) January 22, 2023

This second crash just eight blocks away from the original collision injured both the adult male suspect and an adult male victim in their cars, according to Chronicle.

SFGate reported that emergency medics were called to the scene to take both the suspect and the victim to a nearby hospital. Despite life-saving medical treatment, the male victim was sadly pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect reportedly only suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in custody, authorities said. It is still unclear if the suspect was driving under the influence, and police are still investigating.

Image of 16th St and Capp St via Google Street View.