- A woman who crashed her Tesla into a backyard swimming pool at a San Rafael home Saturday morning has died, authorities said. Police say the car careened through a fence and into the pool, though the reason for the crash — and if the car's self-driving feature was engaged — are still unknown. [ABC7]
- A residential fire near Alamo Square in San Francisco displaced 25 people and injured a fire fighter, who is currently recovering in the hospital, authorities said. The fire at 1310 Hayes St.was reported at about 1:45 a.m., and its flames spread to two structures before SFFD controlled it around 3 a.m. [Twitter]
- Two surfers were rescued from the rocks by Point Lobos after getting stuck there amid turbulent surf Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The San Francisco Fire Department’s rescue swimmers and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter assisted in the rescue, and both reportedly survived with no injuries. [KRON4]
SURF RESCUE POINT LOBOS -— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 21, 2023
2 SURFERS IN DISTRESS - @USCGNorCal HELICOPTER DISPATCHED TO ASSIST #SFFD RESCUE SWIMMERS ON SCENE @GGNRANPSAlerts pic.twitter.com/0AnCbxitVw
- A San Francisco man was arrested Saturday following a standoff with police after he allegedly assaulted another person and barricaded himself into a home, police said. According to authorities, the victim reportedly knew the suspect and suffered a large laceration to his head. [Mercury News]
- Watch out for high winds and king tides on Sunday afternoon around the Bay, meteorologists said. [Mercury News]
Image via Unsplash/Matt Dodd.