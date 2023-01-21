- Oakland Athletics Hall of Famer and three-time World Series Champion, Sal Bando, passed away at 78 on Friday, the A’s said on Saturday morning. “Captain Sal,” as he was known, succumbed to cancer after being diagnosed over five years ago, his family said. [ESPN]
- The search for the missing SFSU student-athlete who disappeared off the coast of Pacifica was called off, the Pacifica Police Department confirmed Friday. The U.S. Coast Guard, California State Park Ocean Life Guards, the California Highway Patrol air unit and the San Bruno Police Department were all reportedly assisting in the search for the 22-year-old, Hamzah Alsaudi. [KRON4]
- Movie star Jeremy Renner says he broke “30-plus” bones in his recent Nevada snowplow accident. He had reportedly been attempting to dig a car out of the snow with his personal snow plow when it rolled over him almost three weeks ago, and was airlifted to a Reno hospital where he’s recovering. [Instagram / KPIX]
- A Pittsburg man was found guilty on Friday of first-degree murder, according to the Contra Costa County’s District Attorney’s Office. The 62-year-old man Kevin Jerome Easter shot his wife multiple times at their home in 2013 and was just sentenced to more than 65 years in prison. [KRON4]
- Despite recently announced tech layoffs, the Bay Area apparently had big job gains in December that accounted for a vast majority of the state’s total job gains, a Friday report said. [Mercury News]
