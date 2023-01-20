- A swimmer who was reported missing off the coast of Pacifica around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning was confirmed to be a 22-year-old San Francisco State University student on the wrestling team named Hamzah Alsaudi, the university said today. Reportedly, Alsaudi and the team went for a Polar Plunge when he got swept away by a wave, and authorities were unable to locate the swimmer after hours of searching. [KNTV]
- A suspect accused of being part of a criminal ring targeting and stealing high-end Jeeps and Dodge Chargers across the Bay is reportedly still on the loose, and the San Pablo Police Department described him as “armed and dangerous.” The 19-year-old, Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia, from Hayword, has an outstanding warrant, after four others were arrested in connection with the vehicle theft ring. [KRON4]
- After high demand, Madonna has added a second San Francisco concert in her just-announced greatest hits tour, the Celebration Tour. After originally planning for one night at the Chase Center, she announced the second today for early October. [KRON4]
- A man was shot in the parking lot of an Antioch McDonald's on Thursday evening, and taken to the hospital, Antioch police officers said. His condition is currently unknown. [KTVU]
- The state of California is warning residents who received their Middle Class Tax Refunds on debit cards to spend them ASAP so scammers can’t get them. [ABC7]
- If you want to try to watch the 49ers-Cowboys game this weekend, here’s a list of watch parties around the Bay, from San Jose to San Francisco. [ABC7]
- And if you’re looking for something different to do, a new report on the "most Instagrammable" tourist attractions named the Golden Gate Bridge in and Alcatraz Island in their top ten. [SFGate]
Image via Flickr/simplethrill.