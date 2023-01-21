Police said Thursday that they had found and arrested the suspect in two armed bank robberies that occurred in South San Francisco in November and December, KPIX reported.

The suspect, 48-year-old San Francisco resident Damion Stephen Shoemaker, was arrested in Daly City, according to KRON4.

The first robbery happened November 28 around 9:45 a.m. at a bank on the 100 block of McLellan Drive in South San Francisco, the Mercury News reported at the time. This bank appears to be a Chase Bank. Police said then that the suspect was a middle-aged white man with a white beard wearing a black hat, eyeglasses, a black sweater, and khaki pants.

The second robbery was reportedly just after Christmas on December 28, apparently at the same bank. Both times, the suspect allegedly brandished a semi-automatic pistol and demanded money from a bank teller before fleeing from the building on foot, authorities said. They said that the gun was later determined to be a replica.

The police took Shoemaker into custody at the San Mateo County Jail. He faces two counts of armed robbery. Authorities said that the incidents are still under investigation.

Image via Flickr/Alan Cleaver.