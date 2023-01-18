- Another landslide has halted another ACE train in the Niles Canyon area. This is the second train on this route to be hit with landslide debris and stopped mid-route in two days, and it happened at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. [KTVU]
- The "last" bout of rain from our parade of atmospheric storms will come this evening, with higher rainfall totals expected at higher elevations. SF should see the first wind gusts and light showers from this system around rush hour Wednesday afternoon/evening. [Chronicle]
- Someone drove a car onto the train tracks near Jack London Square Station in Oakland on Tuesday, flipped the car onto the tracks, and then abandoned it there. Amtrak and freight train service was disrupted while the car was removed. [KTVU]
- A nine-person jury was seated Tuesday in federal court in San Francisco, and opening arguments begin today in the trial of Elon Musk over this 2018 Tesla tweets. The trial is expected to go on until early February. [Associated Press]
- Vallejo had its first homicide of the year Tuesday night, when a man was shot and killed. [KRON4]
- Multiple roads have been closed in the Oakland and Berkeley hills area due to mudslides, and one home in the Berkeley Hills was red-tagged after being hit with a mudslide on Monday. [ABC 7]
- The nonprofit Venture Retreat Center in Pescadero was badly damaged by mudslides in recent weeks, and is seeking donations to help with cleanup. [ABC 7]
- Now Microsoft says it is laying off 10,000 employees over the next eight months — after reportedly hiring 75,000 in the last three years. [KPIX]
