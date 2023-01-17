- The Warriors visited the White House Tuesday to celebrate their 2022 NBA Championship, the first time they’ve made the championship journey since prior to the Trump administration. Both Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden appeared with the Warriors players and spoke at Tuesday’s ceremony, after the Warriors skipped their visits when Trump was in office following their 2017 and 2018 championship wins. [ESPN]
- At least 17 cars were broken into in one early Monday spree on just a two-block span of Filbert Street in Cow Hollow, or at least, that’s what a Nextdoor post claims. Ironically, the alleged break-ins occurred “on the eve of a previously scheduled neighborhood public safety town hall meeting to address rising crime in the neighborhood,” according to the Chron. [Chronicle]
- The 73-year-old jogger killed by a fallen tree branch in Golden Gate Park Saturday has been identified as Louise Beth Abrams of San Francisco. On top of that, the body of 37-year-old Alexander Tellez was found floating in the waters of the Embarcadero on Saturday morning. [KRON4]
- A suspected catalytic converter theft led to gunfire, a car chase, and then a foot chase in the Inner Richmond Tuesday morning, and one of three suspects is currently in custody. [Examiner]
- The Fisherman’s Wharf McDonald’s has closed permanently, and apparently its final day was December 22. [SFGate]
- New York Magazine has a cover feature co-bylined by the New York Times’s Casey Newton on Elon Musk’s entire Twitter debacle, which notes that former Musk suck-up Bari Weiss and he have already fallen out, and he’s unfollowed her on Twitter. [NY Mag]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist