An elderly San Francisco woman who was out jogging in Golden Gate Park on Saturday evening was reportedly struck by a falling tree branch and died, KRON4 reported.

San Francisco Police reportedly responded to a 911 call at 5:15 p.m. Satruday and found the unresponsive jogger, according to KTVU. She was near John F. Kennedy Drive and 30th Avenue, near the Lindley Meadow part of Golden Gate Park, next to a large branch.

Emergency services attempted to render life-saving medical treatment, but the victim reportedly could not be resuscitated.

“Unfortunately this valued community member did not survive,” San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter told the Chronicle

She was declared dead on the scene, authorities said.

Her identity has not been publicly released yet, but officials said she was a San Francisco resident. More details about the death have not been provided, and it’s unclear if the tree branch fell due to the inclement weather this weekend.

