- The San Francisco Fire Department told KRON4 that a body was discovered near the Ferry Building around 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The individual was not publicly identified, and authorities have not released any other information yet. [KRON4]
- A big rig truck overturned on the Golden Gate bridge around 6 p.m. Saturday night, blocking traffic in both directions for nearly two hours, California Highway Patrol said. No injuries were reported, but the agency released a traffic alert warning vehicles to expect delays and avoid the route if possible, and the crash was soon cleared around 8 p.m. [Twitter]
- Bottlenose dolphins have reportedly been spotted in the Bay, after previously mostly spending time in Southern California and Baja, Mexico. Scientists say they’re likely adapting to climate change. [Chronicle]
- Petaluma police say that a 16-year-old has been “willfully missing” since Thursday and are asking for the public’s help finding the juvenile. The teenager, Michelle Marcoux, is described as white, 5’8”, and weighing 250 pounds. [KRON4]
- The East Bay city of Fremont reached a settlement with a former firefighter who said she was unfairly forced out of the local department for speaking out against the unfair dismissal of a female recruit in 2018. The city is reportedly paying her $2.6 million after the 5-year ordeal. [Mercury News]
- After Novato Creek in the North Bay flooded Saturday, Caltrans announced that both directions of Highway 37 between Highway 101 and Atherton Ave. in Novato will remain closed until Monday. On the other hand, the traffic agency partially reopened Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay Saturday evening after a sinkhole opened up on the westbound side, leading to closures. [ABC7]
- Two men up in Santa Rosa were arrested after a traffic stop for allegedly possessing multiple firearms, including a fully automatic AR-15 rifle, and narcotics for sale, police said. [KPIX]
