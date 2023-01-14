- A California Highway Patrol officer rescued three people from a car about to fall off the edge of a cliff in Los Gatos around Friday midday, authorities said. The distress call had said the car was “stuck in a ditch,” but the officer reportedly found it “ teetering on the side of a cliff,” and calmed the passengers down so they could exit the car. [Mercury News]
- A man with a knife had a 5-hour long standoff with police in Mountain View on Friday evening, authorities said. He had attempted to stab a family member, police said, but after the family member left, he remained inside negotiating with authorities until SWAT members entered the apartment and took him into custody. [Mercury News]
- One lucky Bay Arean won close to one million dollars in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the state lottery. The ticket, worth $928,260, was sold at the Chevron gas station at 1101 Broadway in Burlingame, officials said. [KPIX]
- As the Bay Area prepares for more water this weekend, want to know how much water the state’s reservoirs have managed to capture? The Chronicle’s data team made some visuals. [Chronicle]
- FurCon — officially known as “Further Confusion” but unofficially known as a convention for furries — is happening this weekend in San Jose, so if you see any anthropomorphic animals wandering around in the rain, that’s why. [Mercury News]
- A 24-year-old Richmond man was sentenced to a decade in prison last week for distributing child pornography in exchange for gift cards, the U.S. Justice Department said. [Mercury News]
Image via California Highway Patrol - Santa Cruz.