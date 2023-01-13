- A large mudslide in Marin took out the backs of multiple apartment buildings in Fairfax Friday, with at least one building deemed unsafe for living and its residents displaced, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office. At least 15 people were evacuated around 10 a.m. on Friday with no injuries were reported — although PG&E shut off service to the area before any more mudslides occurred. [KPIX]
- California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued major drugmakers and pharmacy benefit managers that he says are artificially driving up prices. “We’re going to level the playing field and make this life-saving drug more affordable for all who need it, by putting an end to Big Pharma’s big profit scheme,” Bonta reportedly said at a news conference Thursday. [Chronicle]
- Ahead of the San Francisco 49ers playoff game Saturday, tight end George Kittle tweeted at PG&E that his power has been out for four days, asking the company to help turn it back on. “Just trying to prepare for something this weekend,” he added. [Twitter]
- A Sonoma County couple was arrested last week after police found 13 one-pound packages of suspected crystal methamphetamine in their car during a traffic stop, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced Friday. Both people were booked with possession and intent to sell methamphetamine. [KRON4]
- The past few weeks of storms are creating an excess of potholes across the Bay. In 2022, the nine Bay Area counties reportedly had 308 pothole complaints in the entire month of January, but in the first 12 days of this month, Caltrans says they've received 391 reports of potholes. [ABC7]
- And in more nasty storm news, pest control officers in the Bay say to that more rats and other rodents are getting washed out of storm drains and entering homes amid the floods, so be careful out there (and in there). [KTVU]
- Elon Musk has reportedly set a new record — the Guinness World Record, for the largest lost of personal fortune in history of about $182 billion of his net worth since November 2021. [KPIX]
- Award-winning chef and executive chef at SPQR, Matt Accarrino, is reportedly opening up a new venture called Mattina around the corner from SPQR in Pacific Heights, in the space formerly occupied by Charles Phan's Out the Door. [Hoodline]
Image via Marin County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.