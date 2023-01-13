More sinkhole trouble, this time on State Route 92, which is currently closed both directions in a stretch near Half Moon Bay. Fortunately no one was hurt, but there is eye-popping video and wild photos from Caltrans and CHP.

We mentioned Thursday morning that Caltrans had closed a stretch of State Route 92 in San Mateo County, because there was a dip in the road, which was very much at risk of collapsing onto a sinkhole. Boy did that decision prove wise! Because shortly before noon on Thursday, Caltrans acknowledged that sinkholed had indeed caved in, according to SFGate, and the aftermath is seen in the Caltrans District 4 video below. The transit agency added that “Caltrans has closed State Route-92 in both directions from upper SR-35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road,” and that “Currently, we have no estimated time of reopening.”

#TRAFFICALERT: Caltrans has closed State Route-92 in both directions from upper SR-35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road. No one-way traffic control. Currently, we have no estimated time of reopening. For live traffic conditions download Caltrans Quickmap▶️ https://t.co/cipKtcceGE pic.twitter.com/q2F7ghWjSQ — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) January 12, 2023

As of press time for this post, more than 24 hours later, that roughly one-mile stretch is still closed. Last we heard of this was a 9 a.m. Friday morning report from KPIX, which noted that “CA-92 is currently shut down in both directions at Upper Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County due to ‘unsafe conditions.’"

No ETO is available yet on how long SR-92 westbound will be closed from upper SR-35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road but here are some daytime pictures of the sinkhole. Plan your trip and leave early enough so you are not rushing to your destination. Drive safe! pic.twitter.com/9kSeuiWwOX — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) January 12, 2023

The area that is closed is detailed in the map below from Caltrans District 4. The closure extends from about 1,000 feet west of the Half Moon Bay Nursery, covering the area between Pilarcitos Creek Road and Highway 35, should you be familiar with pastoral roadways in San Mateo County.

There is a fairly easy though somewhat time-consuming detour using Highway 1, as the San Mateo Daily Journal explains. “For the time being, people living on the coast must go either north through Pacifica or around Sharp Park Road to reach the Peninsula,” that paper reports. “However, people can also go south, where law enforcement is controlling roads and one-lane options that are passable but slow.”

The Journal adds that “Most people living on State Route 92 have access to their homes because it is below where Caltrans crews are working to fix the sinkhole.”

This is not the only sinkhole the region has encountered over these two stormy weeks. On New Year’s Eve, Santa Cruz saw a similar size sinkhole burst open on Glenwood Drive. And this past Sunday, a sinkhole destroyed the entrance road to the Oakland Zoo that will render the zoo closed for weeks. But while a number of lives have been tragically taken by these storms, no people (or Oakland Zoo animals) have been harmed thus far by these sinkhole incidents.

Related: Oakland Zoo Likely Closed For Weeks Due to Sinkhole Near Entrance [SFist]

Image: @CHP_RedwoodCity via Twitter