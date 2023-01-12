- Oakland police on Wednesday arrested a man who was wearing body armor and shooting from an assault rifle in his driveway. The man is facing various firearm-related charges after police seized 20 crazy looking ghost guns from the home on the 3000 block of Broadmoor View, as well as a Taser and a 3-D printer. [KTVU]
- Masked, armbed robbers robbed a Mike's Camera store in Pleasanton, smashing display cases and grabbing expensive equipment in a similar manner to a Mike's Camera robbery in Dublin last month. [KTVU]
- A 23-year-old Oakland man, De'Shaughn Johnson, has been arrested in the beating death of 63-year-old Anthony Bradley, who Johnson said was trying to rob him, though the evidence suggests Johnson was the aggressor. [KPIX]
- Part of Highway 92 in San Mateo County is closed indefinitely due to the risk of a sinkhole forming where there is currently a big dip in the road. [KRON4]
- Guerneville residents have been bracing for the Russian River to rise above flood stage, but it hasn't yet, except for some low-lying areas. [KPIX]
- Lake Mendocino, the reservoir which has been looking nearly empty for years, has filled up again and is now well above its average level for this time of year. [Ukiah Daily Journal]
- Dungeness crab season can now kick in to high gear as restrictions on the types of traps that can be used have now been fully lifted. [Bay Area News Group]