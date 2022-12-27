A teenage suspect having a verbal altercation with one other individual on a BART car Saturday, as it sat at Coliseum Station, can be seen on video spraying the car full of fire-extinguisher discharge as he backs out of the door — and those caught in the cloud included a baby and a small dog.

The situation was captured in a TikTok video that is making the rounds — with the caption, "This is how my Christmas Eve is going."

The young suspect can be heard arguing with one man, threatening to get a gun, and while holding a fire extinguisher, he says, "You wanted it? You? You?" and as he backs out of the closing train door, he says, "You wanted it, bitch?" while spraying the fire extinguisher at multiple train passengers — engulfing a child's stroller and filling much of the train car, now with doors closed, with white discharge.

As KRON4 reports, BART Police and the department's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident, and they are trying to obtain more video footage from Coliseum Station and the train car itself.

No arrests have been made yet, but a BART spokesperson said that a train was held at Lake Merritt Station following the incident. Weirdly, they said no fire extinguisher residue was found on the train — and BART is now questioning "the veracity of the social media post," per the spokesperson, speaking to KRON4.

But surely there was a report of something happening that led to the train being held at Lake Merritt on Saturday?

Anyone with information is asked to call BART Police at 510-464-7040.

And, per KRON4, fire extinguisher discharge is generally considered unharmful, but sprayed in a closed environment like this it would have the potential to be toxic — though hopefully everyone moved to another car.