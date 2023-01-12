- The public defender for Troy McAlister, the man accused in the New Year's Eve 2020 vehicular manslaughter of two women in downtown SF, has filed a motion to disqualify District Attorney Brooke Jenkins from prosecuting his case. The motion asserts that Jenkins has "personal and political motivations [that] have undermined her and her office’s ability to prosecute this matter fairly and impartially." [Mission Local]
- SF's biggest — and least loved — landlord, Veritas, the same company that took a PPP "small business" loan early in the pandemic, has apparently defaulted on a loan it took out a decade ago, reflecting a predicament that other major property holders are in amid widespread vacancy. [Chronicle]
- A 57-unit condo development proposed for a narrow parking lot parcel on Mission Street near Sixth, which was rejected last year by the Planning Commission for being market-rate housing, was approved today in a 5-2 vote and will move forward. [Chronicle]
- Two men were found dead inside a home in Sea Ranch on Wednesday morning, and all signs point to carbon monoxide poisoning from a gas generator that was running indoors while the men were asleep — though a toxicology report is still pending. [KTVU]
- They're doing a catchall test for COVID, flu, and RSV at a pop-up testing site at 24th and Capp streets in the Mission. [Mission Local]
- A large boulder fell onto a parked car in a rockslide on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Monday, narrowly missing the car's owner. [ABC 7]
- The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce has launched a data dashboard that tracks complaints about human waste, homeless tents, vandalism, and dirty sidewalks around downtown. [SF Business Times]
Photo: lukewho2/Instagram