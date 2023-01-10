- How about this latest round of storm, huh? Did you sleep through it? Hail was falling hard in San Francisco around 6:15 a.m. and there continue to be reports of hail and lightning all over the Bay Area.
Anyone out there getting hail? Here's some that just fell at our office. #cawx pic.twitter.com/YbWWLvrDbc— NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 10, 2023
Definitely was hailing! pic.twitter.com/O0oy6IVs6Y— star✨ (@leandreamzzz) January 10, 2023
- The AlertSF system sent out warnings to San Franciscans to avoid multiple areas due to "obstructions" that are likely downed trees or tree limbs. These areas included Union Street / Hyde Street, Mission Street / Van Ness Avenue, Pierce Street / Post Street, the area near 122 Guerrero Street, and the area near 155 Fell Street. [SFist]
- High winds overnight took off a big piece of roof from an apartment complex in South San Francisco. [KPIX]
- A 69-mph wind gust was recorded this morning at SFO. [IEMbotMTR/Twitter]
- Around 100,000 PG&E customers were without power at one point Tuesday morning, with San Jose among the hardest hit areas. [KTVU]
- A 275-year-old oak tree toppled in the picnic area outside V. Sattui Winery in Napa on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
- Multiple major roadways were blocked by downed trees and power lines in Danville and Walnut Creek. [KTVU]
- Elon Musk's Twitter has restored the accounts of election deniers Ali Alexander and Ron Watkins — the latter of whom, along with his father Jim Watkins, has been suggested as a possible original source of the QAnon conspiracy. [CNN]
- A search has been called off for a five-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in Paso Robles on Monday, after his mother's vehicle became stuck and inundated. [Associated Press]
- Montecito resident Ellen DeGeneres posted video of a raging creek saying "Mother Nature is not happy with us." [Ellen DeGeneres/Twitter]