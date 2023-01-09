- The Oakland Zoo has taken in yet another orphaned mountain lion cub, this one found in Soquel, near Santa Cruz. The 4- to 5-month old cub has been named Hazel, and joins Holly, who was brought to the zoo last month and is showing steady improvement after arriving severely malnourished. [Bay City News / Facebook / KRON4]
- Federal prosecutors here have filed felony gun charges against 22-year-old Masia Hollins of Oakland, who raps under the name Dooder. Hollins has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. [East Bay Times]
- 67-year-old Sonoma-based pizza parlor chain Mary's Pizza Shack is closing three of its locations, in Novato, Napa, and Dixon. The chain at one point had 20 locations about a decade ago, and now will have nine. [Chronicle]
- Another large eucalyptus tree has come crashing down in the East Bay, this one onto a home in Castro Valley this morning. [KTVU]
- The biggest rainfall totals from last night's and this morning's rain were in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties, where a couple of spots recorded over 10 inches; by comparison, Redwood City recorded 3.4 inches. [NWS Bay Area/Twitter]
- Alameda County residents living near the swollen Alameda Creek and Niles Canyon Road are again being told to voluntarily evacuate. [KPIX]
- Residents of Montecito, the tony Santa Barbara County town that is home to celebrities and that has faced devastating mudslides in the past, are being told to evacuate amid continuing and upcoming rainfall that could destabilize fire-scarred ground. [Associated Press]