It was last June when a then-identified man was shot and killed in the Marina District, near the intersection of Francisco and Scott Streets, with no apparent motive. We have have since learned the victim was 32-year-old Samuel St. Pierre, visiting from Placer County, but we have not learned much more. That’s why SFPD is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of St. Pierre's killer, according to the Chronicle.

Our Homicide Detail has authorized a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the homicide of Samuel St Pierre. ➡️ https://t.co/y1BMumJumi pic.twitter.com/AFNVHfEUmc — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) January 10, 2023

“It is believed that St. Pierre did not know his killer,” SFPD says in their reward announcement. “The unknown suspect fled the shooting in a grey 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited."



That announcement also includes an image of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in question, seen above.

As KTVU explains, the incident occurred “in the Marina District on the night of June 19,” which was a Sunday evening. Police found St. Pierre with a gunshot wound at 10:35 p.m. that evening, and per KTVU, he was “pronounced dead at the hospital where he was transported.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Sgt. Delany at 415-734-3102, or contact the SFPD tip line 415-575-4444 or text a tip to 847411 (TIP411) and type "SFPD" along with the tip. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: SFPD