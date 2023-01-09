The tenth anniversary BottleRock lineup and dates were just announced, with tickets going on sale Tuesday for a jam-packed roster of artists that also includes Duran Duran, Smashing Pumpkins, Sheryl Crow, and the Wu-Tang Clan.

Heading into its tenth (non-consecutive) year, Napa’s BottleRock music festival stands out among these events as doing an exceptional job of booking artists that appeal to both the youngster and oldster festie demographics. And with today’s announcement of the 2023 BottleRock lineup, as the Chronicle reports, we see that the BottleRock is re-entrenched at its traditional Memorial Day weekend dates (May 26-28, 2023), and with a pretty darned impressive lineup headlined by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo, Post Malone, Lil Nas X, Duran Duran, and the Smashing Pumpkins.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, January 10, at 12 noon PT.

The full lineup is more than 75 acts coming to the Napa Valley Expo, and also boasts Wu-Tang Clan, Sheryl Crow, Carly Rae Jepsen, Japanese Breakfast, and Thievery Corporation. (The Bay Area News Group has the BottleRock 2023 lineup in simple, scroll-down text presentation.) There are also fresh, up-and-coming acts Tove Lo and Yung Gravy, plus legacy bands Los Lobos, War, and Taj Mahal. Lucius, who were awfully fun at this past Hardly Strictly Bluegrass are also on the bill, and Warren G is apparently doing a Silent Disco performance (perhaps a way around Napa’s strict 10 p.m. cut-off time?)

About those tickets: Yes, they go on sale Tuesday, January 10 at 12 noon PT, but that's only three-day passes ($389). There have been single-day tickets sales in previous years, but that announcement usually comes around the time the daily schedule is announced.

As per usual, there are ultra-VIP experiences to be had, including a $5,495 per person [option] for platinum VIP passes, plus some corporate-branded experiences like Marriott Bonvoy® American Express VIP Viewing Suite, and Platinum by Salesforce. Prices for those are not listed, and lord know what they actually cost.

After what we’ve been through the last few years, there’s definitely something reassuring about festivals being able to announce months out with reasonable certainty that things will actually happen.

That said, it may prove ironic that one of the bands scheduled for BottleRock 2023 is The Airborne Toxic Event.

Top image courtesy of BottleRock (2019)