The SFPD on Wednesday released Muni surveillance video of an incident in which a male suspect kicked an elderly woman in the stomach on his way off of a Muni bus.

The incident happened on December 3, on a 38-Geary bus at the Laguna Street stop around 11:21 a.m. A 79-year-old woman was getting on the bus through the backdoor and was in the process of tagging her Clipper card when the suspect, exiting from the rear section of seats, kicks the woman out of the way.

Muni Attack 12/3/22 from San Francisco Police on Vimeo.

One camera facing the rear of the bus captured a fairly clear view of the suspect's face, and the SFPD is seeking the public's help in identifying him.

He is described as a Black male in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall with dark hair and dark facial hair.

Photo via Muni/SFPD

The victim was kicked in the abdomen and knocked to the ground, and was subsequently treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

ABC 7 got an exclusive interview with the victim, a longtime SF resident named Lisa who has worked for 30 years in concessions for Giants, Warriors, and 49ers games. "I love sports," Lisa says.

She was headed downtown to Oracle Park to work a shift when the attack happened on December 3. "I get in the bus, need to scan my Clipper. I saw him standing up — he kicked me with his foot. In the stomach," she said.

Lisa also tells ABC 7 that she wonders if she was targeted because she is Indonesian. And she says she is already to get back on the bus and go back to work, but she wishes there was more police presence on the buses.

She also gave thanks for the good Samaritans who came to her aid that day, saying on camera, "Thank you very much for saving my life. Thank you for helping me, God bless them."