- This latest storm is causing an array of impacts for the rush-hour commute around the Bay Area. Flooding in the East Bay, downed trees, high winds on the Bay Bridge, and BART delays are all making for a rough Monday morning. [KRON4]
- President Biden has approved governor Gavin Newsom's request for federal disaster aid for recent and upcoming storm impacts. The counties currently under an emergency declaration and eligible for FEMA help are El Dorado, Los Angeles, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Stanislaus, and Ventura. [KPIX]
- This storm isn't going to pass until Tuesday, and the National Weather Service put out a general timeline of what to expect, which includes 2 to 4 more inches of rain and high wind gusts today. [NWSBayArea/Twitter]
- Part of Crossover Drive, the Golden Gate Park crossover at 19th Avenue between Fulton Street and Lincoln Way, was flooded Monday morning and drivers were being advised to avoid the area. [SFFDPIO/Twitter]
- NOAA's hurricane hunters are now helping forecasters understand the structure and power of the West Coast's atmospheric rivers during this lively winter season. [CNN]
- County officials in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties are warning of disastrous potential flooding and telling some residents to prepare to evacuate, and a flash flood warning has been issued in part of Monterey County this a.m. [Monterey Herald]
- A PG&E contractor working to help restore power in Mendocino County was killed in a possibly weather-related traffic accident. [Press Democrat]
- Once again, a federal judge has temporarily halted a plan to clear the remaining portions of the sprawling Wood Street encampment in West Oakland, due to the current storms. [KTVU]
- Elon Musk's lawyers are trying to get a lawsuit brought by Tesla shareholders — over Musk's incendiary 2018 tweet about taking Tesla private — moved out of San Francisco and to a federal court in Austin, due to perceived local bias against Musk in the media. [Associated Press]
- A special grand jury in Georgia that has been probing racketeering charges for Trump and his allies surrounding the 2020 election in two counties there has completed its work and will now prepare a report for prosecutors. [CNN]
Photo: kyoza/Instagram