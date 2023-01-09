Most of the Bay Area will get a brief respite from the rain today after a wet and windy Monday morning.

You may even get a glimpse of sun Monday afternoon in San Francisco and Oakland, as this ongoing parade of atmospheric river events gives us a break in the rain for most of the day. From Santa Rosa down to San Jose, the rest of Monday looks relatively dry.

Showers are likely in multiple parts of the Bay through about noon Monday, according to the radar. But all weather sources point to fairly dry rest of the day across the North, East, and South bays as well as in San Francisco. That is good news given how swollen rivers and creeks are throughout the region — and as towns like Guerneville along the Russian River continue to brace for widespread flooding.

Weeks of rain have kept the Russian River flowing high and muddy. In order, Alexander Valley, @SoCoFireDist swift water training at Steelhead Beach; the Laguna de Santa Rosa at Occidental Road; Guerneville at HWY. 116. @northbaynews has lifted the paywall on flood information. pic.twitter.com/J7bXyCfaJg — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) January 9, 2023

As the Press Democrat reports, multiple rescues took place overnight in Petaluma and Windsor, as floodwaters trapped people in different locales, but no injuries were reported.

The Santa Cruz Mountains and the North Bay hills continue to be places of greatest concern as saturated soils continue to accumulate more water. Flash Flood Warnings have gone out for Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville. And evacuation warnings have been issued in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties due to flooding and mudslides.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Santa Cruz CA, Watsonville CA and Scotts Valley CA until 3:45 PM PST pic.twitter.com/ygMKePSi5h — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 9, 2023

Expect more wind and rain to hit after midnight tonight in SF, with wetness continuing through Wednesday.

Thursday will be our next break from the rain before we stare down another very soggy weekend. The long-range forecast also has us seeing rain into the middle of next week.

Photo: Josh Wilburne