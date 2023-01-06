- The SFPD announced the arrest of a serial burglary suspect believed responsible for a string of commercial burglaries across the city between mid-November and mid-December. The suspected is 41-year-old Matt Lake, and the burglaries occurred in the Sunset, SoMa, Fisherman's Wharf, Richmond, and the Mission. [KPIX]
- December 26, 2022 to January 4, 2023 were the wettest 10 days that San Francisco has seen in 150 years. The National Weather Service confirms that this (still not finished) parade of atmospheric river storms totaled 10.33 inches of rain in downtown SF, a total surpassed only by a 10-day period in 1871 when the city saw 10.92 inches. [Chronicle]
- Residents of Capitola, in Santa Cruz County, are still without power this morning after Wednesday's storm and the subsequent rough surf battered the coastal town and took out its historic pier. [KTVU]
- A man killed Saturday by a fallen tree in a Santa Cruz park has been identified as 72-year-old Gary Yules. [Bay Area News Group]
- State Route 84 in Niles Canyon (Alameda County) is still closed in both directions, and crews are racing to clean up mudslide debris and downed trees ahead of this weekend's next round of storms. [KRON4]
- A section of Redwood Road in Castro Valley has collapsed due to mudslides and oversaturated ground — not far from where the entrance road gave out at the Oakland Zoo. [KTVU]
- SF-based Stitch Fix, the clothing curation company which used to be only subscription-based but isn't anymore, just laid off 20% of its staff on Thursday and CEO Elizabeth Spaulding is stepping down. [KPIX]
- Hawaii's very active volcano Kilauea is erupting again, just as its larger cousin, Mauna Loa, has quieted down after erupting in November for the first time since 1984. [New York Times]
- On the anniversary of the attempted insurrection, Donald Trump is now being sued, along with two January 6th rioters, in connection with the death a day after the riot of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. [New York Times]
Photo: SF Rec & Park Dept.