- The SF Public Works sandbag giveaway has resumed, after the agency ran out of sandbags on Wednesday. You can pick up sandbags at the SF Public Works Operations Yard at Marin and Kansas Streets until 8 p.m. Thursday night, or starting at 6 a.m. Friday morning. As KRON4 explains, “The sandbags are intended for people who have previously experienced flooding on their properties in the past.” [KRON4]
- Mayor London Breed is getting some guff for saying “we could anticipate not even an inch of rain” prior to Saturday’s mega-flood, as the National Weather Service points out they sent a trove of warning emails to top city officials. For good measure, the SF Standard dug up photos of Mayor Breed partying Saturday night, and luxury-boxing with E-40 at the 49ers game in Las Vegas on Sunday. [SF Standard]
- Basement-level theaters New Conservatory Theater and Z Below both experienced flooding on Saturday. The New Conservatory had to cancel their Kinsey Sicks show because the place had “a moat,” but plans to reopen for scheduled shows on January 20, whereas Z Below (beneath Z Space) did not have a show Saturday night but it's unclear when they’ll be able to host shows again. [Chronicle]
- That long-beleaguered and now-closed Castro 7-11 space on 18th Street has found a new tenant, L.A.-based specialty food market Muuu Meat. [Hoodline]
- A Sonoma County Jail inmate who managed to escape on Tuesday was found and arrested in Petaluma on Thursday. [KPIX]
- With the death of a 115-year-old woman in Iowa, that leaves 114-year-old Mendocino County woman Edie Ceccarelli as the oldest person alive in the United States. [WSAZ]
Image: @sfpublicworks via Twitter