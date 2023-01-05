- While storm damage is still being assessed, we know that a lot of trees came down last night all over the Bay Area. One downed tree was blocking Highway 1 in both directions in Bodega Bay. [NBC Bay Area / KPIX]
- Wind gusts of up to 85 miles per hour and higher were recorded in the North Bay last night. One non-monitored station in Marin County recorded a gust of 101 miles per hour. [KRON4 / RobMayeda/Twitter]
- We are not yet out of the drought, but California's drought picture has improved thanks to all this rain. Two weeks ago, 27% of the state was in the worst category, "exceptional drought," and now no part of the state is in that category anymore. [KRON4]
- While the Russian River is expected to reach flood stage — barely — around Guerneville later today, residents should probably be more concerned about Sunday, when it is expected to rise to 38 feet, or six feet above flood stage. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco received another 1.44 inches of rain on Wednesday — not the record-breaking total of Saturday, clearly. [NWS Bay Area/Twitter]
- Expect more showers today from the remnants of last night's storm system. [NWS Bay Area/Twitter]
- A third body has been recovered in an area near the flooded Mokelumne River in Sacramento County where on person drowned in their vehicle on New Year's Eve. [KPIX]
- Amazon is the latest tech giant to announce layoffs, and the company will reportedly let go of 18,000 employees, in particular targeting human resources and Amazon Stores. [CNN]
Photo: Roman Furuta