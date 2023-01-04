- Officials in Alameda County have advised residents of Niles Canyon to evacuate their homes ahead of the heaviest rains. Niles Canyon Road has already been closed to traffic for several days due to mudslides and flooding. [KPIX / KTVU]
- 15 h0mes in Point Richmond's Seacliff development have been evacuated due to landslide concerns. The city is trying to shore up the hill near Brickyard Cove that appears to want to give way, above a group of homes. [KRON4]
- PG&E was already dealing with 25,000 cutsomers without power as of 4 p.m. The majority of those have been in the South Bay (4,898) and on the Peninsula (16,545). [ABC 7]
- Rep. Kevin McCarthy suffered more humiliation today as the House took three more votes and failed to elect a speaker. The House recessed briefly and was going to go back for more votes this evening starting at 8 p.m. ET. [New York Times]
- Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), who is president pro tempore of the Senate, is currently second in line for the presidency after VP Kamala Harris given that the House has gone two days without electing a speaker. [New York Times]
- Former KPIX meteorologist and color-blocking enthusiast Roberta Gonzalez is over doing the weather at KTVU now, and today she popped in full rain gear reporting live from the Arroyo de Laguna Creek watershed in Fremont, which is at flood stage and running swiftly like a river toward the Bay. [KTVU]
- A Mission District family living near 24th and Potrero was the target of a pre-dawn raid today by Homeland Security and other agencies that was apparently not immigration-related. [Mission Local]
- The artists' space Islais Creek Studios in the Bayview was hit by flooding on Saturday, and resident artists and building managers were preparing for more today. [Chronicle]
- Seven-year-old gin-centric bar Whitechapel is closing temprarily and becoming a private event venue, at least until the end of March, and the future sounds uncertain. [Hoodline]
- Rick Singer, the mastermind behind the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scheme, has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison. [New York Times]
Top image: City workers on the potentially sliding hill in Point Richmond. Photo by Holly Secon