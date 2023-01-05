The tail-end of the New Year’s Day block party It's A New Day + Breakfast Of Champions was marred by terrible tragedy, as two pedestrians were struck by a hit-and-run driver who’s still at large, and one of those victims died at the hospital.

The annual New Year’s Day party Breakfast of Champions, now called It's A New Day + Breakfast Of Champions, was at the Potrero Hill venue Great Northern this year. But that nightclub was forced to make a heartbreaking announcement Wednesday, because as KTVU reports, a hit-and-run collision took the life of a woman who’d attended the day’s festivities.

Image via Facebook

The victim is identified as Bess Chui, seen above. The identity of the driver of the vehicle is unknown, and that driver is still at large.

Friends say Bess Chui was struck and killed by someone driving a Honda as she was leaving a block party on New Year's Day. The alleged hit-and-run happened in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood. https://t.co/HlYzNuj54T — KTVU (@KTVU) January 5, 2023

SFist got a full statement on the incident from SFPD. “On Sunday January 1, 2023, at approximately 8:19 pm San Francisco Police officers from Mission Station responded to the intersection of Potrero Avenue and Alameda Street for a report of a hit-and-run vehicle collision involving two pedestrians,” according to SFPD. “When officers arrived on scene they located two victims, an adult female and an adult male. Both victims were transported to local hospitals. Despite the life-saving efforts of medical personnel, the female victim succumbed to her injuries.”

“The male victim is being treated and is expected to survive,” SFPD adds.

Great Northern released their own statement Wednesday. “It is with a heavy heart that we learn about the passing of Bess Chui,” the statement says. “It’s a terrible, senseless tragedy to lose someone from this wonderful community. The entire Great Northern family is thinking about Bess’ family and friends during this incredibly difficult and sad time.”

There are rumors in the comments of the above social media posts that the driver was someone who’d also been attending the Breakfast of Champions party, but this is not confirmed. There are also some very blurry photos being posted of a vehicle alleged to be the vehicle that hit the two victims. But again, we cannot confirm that this was the vehicle. SFPD tells SFist that “there is no arrest at this time, and we are not releasing the vehicle description”

Anyone with information on this tragic incident is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image via Facebook