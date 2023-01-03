- SF Giants front office executive Brian Sabean, who was the team’s head of baseball operations during their World Series title years of 2010, 2012, and 2014, is leaving the team to take an advisory role with the New York Yankees. Sabean stepped down to a vague-sounding “senior adviser” role when Farhan Zaidi took Sabean's previous job in 2019, and he does not sound thrilled with how it went, telling the Chronicle, “I expected to be more involved, and in some cases it didn’t turn out that way.” [Chronicle]
- A bizarre turn of events in the case of that Tesla that flew off a cliff at Devil’s Slide near Pacifica on Monday, as now the driver has been arrested for allegedly causing the crash on purpose. The driver, Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena, had a a nine-year-old and a four-year-old in the car at the time of the allegedly intentional accident, and as such has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and child abuse. [KPIX]
- Federal prosecutors have charged the man who supposedly “had enough fentanyl to kill SF’s entire population” when he was arrested in October in the Tenderloin. Miguel Ramos allegedly had 7.8 pounds of fentanyl on him when arrested October 8, and faces possible life in prison. [Bay Area News Group]
- The CEO of underwater drone startup SeaDrone was arrested for allegedly peeping in a Panera bathroom in Mountain View. [SFGate]
- California will get $470 million from the pharmacy chain CVS for the chain's complicity in the opioid epidemic, as part of a larger national $5 billion settlement. [Examiner]
- A 28-year-old man died on BART Monday from an apparent drug overdose, the second fatal overdose on BART in less than a week. [KRON4]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist